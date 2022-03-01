New Virginia Tech football offer: Jayvontay Conner

Conner is an Alabama native who will finish his high school career in North Carolina. While the Hokies tried to get involved in the Yellohammer State just a bit in recent classes, the ties to the Winston-Salem and Greensboro areas have been strong, and the move should give Conner all the more reason to show interest in the Orange and Maroon. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is his primary recruiter - which is informative in terms of which position the Hokies see the multi-position athlete ending up at - and that should be a boost. He plans to see some of the programs around his new region this offseason, and Virginia Tech should be on the schedule.