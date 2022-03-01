New Virginia Tech football offer: Jayvontay Conner
Virginia Tech has offered Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth 2023 wide receiver Jayvontay Conner. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Duke, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Memphis, South Alabama, South Florida, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, UCF, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Campbell, Tennessee State
The latest
Conner is an Alabama native who will finish his high school career in North Carolina. While the Hokies tried to get involved in the Yellohammer State just a bit in recent classes, the ties to the Winston-Salem and Greensboro areas have been strong, and the move should give Conner all the more reason to show interest in the Orange and Maroon. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is his primary recruiter - which is informative in terms of which position the Hokies see the multi-position athlete ending up at - and that should be a boost. He plans to see some of the programs around his new region this offseason, and Virginia Tech should be on the schedule.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!