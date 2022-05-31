New Virginia Tech football offer: Jayvon McFadden

As with Class of 2024 teammate Jordan Seaton, the Hokies are not ahead of the offer curve here, but they have mechanisms in place to help make up for lost time. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen has been an elite DMV-area recruiter at his previous stops, and St. John's has been a program with strong relationships in Blacksburg (until the recent past - a change that is fortunately wiped away with the new coaching regime). Getting the duo on a visit together this Summer is the expectation from the Hokies' end, and should help jump-start a strong few years of his recruiting process.