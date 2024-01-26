Virginia Tech has offered Gaffney (S.C.) 2026 athlete Jayvon GIlmore. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

UCF, Charlotte, Miami (Ohio), Troy, Austin Peay, South Carolina State

The latest

Gilmore is a high school quarterback being recruited by some schools as a multi-use "athlete," though the Hokies like him at his primary position to this point. He has managed to make a few visits around the East Coast, taking in a game at UCF in November, and scheduled to visit Virginia last weekend. Gettin him to campus from the Charlotte area shouldn't be difficult - it's a well-worn path for recruits in recent seasons - and when he does make his way to Blacksburg, the relationship can begin to truly build.

Film

Game breakdown

Gilmore is a tall, lean pocket passer with a natural throwing motion. Though he pulls the ball back and low in his windup (baseball-style), it happens very quickly, so he's not sacrificing quickness on his release. There's plenty of power behind those throws, allowing him to launch deep passes downfield with a variety of velocities and altering the amount of air he puts under the ball situationally - more to throw bombs over the defense, or flatter to get the ball to a receiver in front of a safety. He has good footwork in the pocket, even when pressured, and keeps his upper-body oriented downfield to make plays. His accuracy can come and go a bit (he leaves throws high, which opens up the possibility of turnovers), and to date he has not been asked to make multiple complex reads, but the tools are there to be an impressive passer in the long run.