{{ timeAgo('2023-02-08 08:36:55 -0600') }}

New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaylen Pile

Virginia Tech has offered Southlake (Texas) Carroll 2026 wide receiver Jaylen Pile. Here's a quick look at him.

While the Hokies have shifted their emphasis away from the Lone Star State under the current staff, there's still an opportunity to pick and choose out-of-region targets. That's especially true when the Orange and Maroon becomes the first offer for a player that the staff is very high on. He visited for the spring game last April and his dad (former NFL linebacker Willie Pile) is an alum, so there's some strong connections for an out-of-region guy.

Of course, the fact that he plays at a power program in Texas does mean that other suitors will eventually get into the mix (especially with VT, historically a first-mover on some top prospects, on the board). The Hokies are banking on their early entry being a boost, and will hope to build bonds before too many big-timers get into the mix that they can't build a lead first.

---

