New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaylen Harvey

Harvey's offer came through shortly after a visit to Blacksburg for the spring game, and the Hokies' efforts in the greater DMV area have worked wonders in terms of drawing those sorts of visits. The next phase is follow-through, and the Orange and Maroon are doing their part to stay on his mind. It should be a long recruitment - and plenty of top-end programs will come calling - but getting involved at this early stage, particularly already having hosted Harvey on campus, is a good start.