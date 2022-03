New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaylen Gilchrist

The Hokies want to prove that they're serious about being a factor in the 757, and becoming the first offer a freshman prospect is one way to have that sort of impact. Gilchrist plays both sides of the line, but the Hokies are sending some of the big dogs after him: offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has a long history of success at Wisconsin, while Fontel Mines is one of many strong in-state recruiters for the Hokies. The Orange and Maroon should be in this one for the (very) long haul if they continue to push the right buttons in the region.