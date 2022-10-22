Virginia Tech has offered Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2025 cornerback Jaylen Bell. Here's a quick look at him.

Bell has made no secret of the fact that he sees himself as an SEC player, so immediately the Hokies face an uphill battle. He's also aiming for some of the top programs in the country (his early top five includes Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and an Alabama team that has yet to offer him), so there's plenty of on-field work for VT to do if the Hokies want to get seriously involved. There are some hooks here if the 2022 season turns around, though: Virginia Tech's reputation as a producer of elite NFL defensive backs can play into their favor, and the increase in attention shown to players from the Atlanta area can only be a boost. Nonetheless, it'll be very impressive if the Orange and Maroon can even get a serious look, much less land him.

