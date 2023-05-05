Virginia Tech has offered Camden (N.J.) 2024 wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Kent State, Liberty, Temple, Stony Brook, Towson

The latest

Hornsby already has a couple dozen offers, has taken unofficial visits around the country, and has set up a handful of his officials for this Summer (to Penn State, Rutgers, and Texas A&M). However, even though the Hokies are a little late to the game here, there's a preexisting relationship: Elijah Brooks was his lead recruiter at Maryland, and has carried over that familiarity to Blacksburg. Getting him to town this Summer may be a tough ask given that he's already started to book it out, but if the Orange and Maroon can bring him to Blacksburg, they should have a chance to be involved for the long haul.

Game breakdown

Hornsby is a classic "go up and get it" wide receiver. He has good-not-great deep speed with long strides, but his ability to adjust to the flight of the ball and to climb the ladder to catch it over opposing defensive backs makes him a deep threat. He has enough route-running ability and vision after the catch to be a dangerous player in other phases of the passing game, as well. Being more precise with aspects other than "run past guy, adjust to ball" will be important as he moves forward, and he'll want to get more consistent with making the easy catches cleanly, but the tools are there to be an outstanding receiver.

