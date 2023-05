Virginia Tech has offered Dublin (Ga.) West Laurens 2024 offensive lineman Jayden Todd. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech became the first major-conference program to offer Todd, and it's sort of a mystery: with a handful of Ivy Leagues on board, grades are obviously not an issue, and while his game is unrefined, his physical tools are impressive. Chalk it up to a scouting win for the Hokies at this point - and scouting wins are a good way to build an early lead before other programs inevitably begin to pursue a prospect. If Virginia Tech can get him to set up a visit in the not-so-distant future, they'll have a real chance to make an impact and potentially build a lead that's hard for others to overcome.

