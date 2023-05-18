Virginia Tech has offered Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding 2025 cornerback Jayden Shipps. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Charlotte, Marshall, Temple, Toledo

The latest

Shipp has not been well-traveled early in the process, with a Penn State program that has yet to offer him the most-frequent destination. He comes from a program that has a history of sending a longer, athletic S/CB prospect to Blacksburg to develop into an elite corner - Mansoor Delane is a Spalding grad - and that will surely be a prime selling point for the staff. They've cast a wide net at the Baltimore-area program, and a group visit during camp season should let VT continue building bonds.

Game breakdown

Shipps has a smooth backpedal, but his transition out of it to turn and run is not always as smooth as you'd like.. Unless he adds some lower-body flexibility and fluidity, he's more likely a safety at the next level. He does have good top-end speed that would allow him to cover a lot of ground at that position, and he has a natural feel for locating and high-pointing the ball. When he's firing forward in zone coverage, he shows good closing speed, and he's pretty good at using his hands to sift through traffic and uses his physicality to make clean tackles. As his body develops in the next couple years, he could either find his feet as a corner prospect or bulk up and be a killer safety.

