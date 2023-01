Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2026 wide receiver Jayden Kitchens. Here's a quick look at him.

Boston College and the Hokies offered back-to-back this week, the first opportunities on the table for a player who's wrapping up his freshman year of high school. The Orange and Maroon have tried to build inroads at a Rock Creek Christian program that is poised to become a powerhouse in the coming years, and being ahead of the curve on young players is one way to win over hearts and minds. Getting a group visit to Blacksburg this offseason will be important in solidifying those bonds and making VT a realistic option for players from one of the DMV's rising producers of talent.

