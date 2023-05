Virginia Tech has offered Matawan (N.J.) 2025 offensive lineman Jayden Elijah. Here's a quick look at him.

Hokies running backs coach Elijah Brooks swung through Matawan Regional High this week as part of his territorial duties as the area recruiter, and offered both Elijah and his teammate Welman Crooms. Elijah is even more under-the-radar at this early stage, but that's a positive for a program that becomes just the second offer. VT will work to get both players to campus for a visit this Summer, and the relationships can continue to build at that point. As a rising junior, Elijah doesn't have quite as much runway as his teammate, but the Hokies are plenty early in the game here and will be a serious factor.

