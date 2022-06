New Virginia Tech football offer: Jayden Davis

Davis committed to Louisville back in February, but he's expressed openness to other programs, and plans to see at least a couple of them on official visits. Virginia Tech will almost certainly be one: though he's grown up in Georgia, he comes from a family of Virginians who have historically rooted for the Hokies. Miami and Ole Miss are also under consideration for visits. The real moment of truth should come on his visit to Louisville this weekend: either he sees enough in Derby City to shut down his recruitment entirely, or he sticks to his plan to check out other options and it looks likely he ends up at one of them.