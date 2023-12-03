Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech has offered Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith 2026 cornerback Jayden Covil. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Old Dominion
The latest
Virginia Tech remains determined to show how serious it is about being the main option for players in the 757, and early identification is key to that. Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines and CBs coach Derek Jones are two of the staff's stronger recruiters, and they were in the region this weekend before offering Covil. It's early in his recruitment, but the Hokies are in the door, and should be able to get him on campus this offseason and truly take his process into a serious phase.
Film
Game breakdown
Covil has a very smooth backpedal and he can adjust his speeds to manage the cushion against a wide receiver. He's also comfortable with the more-modern shuffle technique, opening his hips and forcing his receiver inside or out of bounds along the sideline. The flipping of his hips to turn and run in coverage can be a little bit stiff (the fact that it's smooth other times points to an experience, not physical, deficit), but he has plenty of makeup speed if that allows a receiver to open a gap. He likes to play the ball - to the extent that he'll have to get used to playing through the hands when not in-phase - and when he comes up to play the run, he can hit pretty hard despite his lack of size at this stage of development.
