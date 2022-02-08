New Virginia Tech football offer: Jayden Bonsu

Penn State - one of the earliest to offer, and one of the few programs he's visited - is staked out to an early lead for Bonsu, but he has options all over the country and remains open to all suitors. The Hokies have a connection through redshirt freshman quarterback Tahj Bullock, a Prep grad, though the program sends players all over the country. New Jersey isn't one of the key recruiting areas under the Brent Pry coaching staff (though like Florida and Georgia, they'd be wise to pick-and-choose players willing to leave the state), but should still provide talent, as it historically has.