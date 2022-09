Fontel Mines has put in some work in the 757 in the past couple weeks, and Anderson is the latest beneficiary. Previously at Princess Anne High School, he's now at a Green Run program where the Hokies have had some recent success (and where he's a teammate of top 2024 wide receiver Keylen Adams). Given those connections, it's odd that he has yet to visit Blacksburg, so getting him on campus this Fall will be a priority for the coaching staff. A Hokies team that impresses enough on the field to start winning over the 757 players again will have a serious shot here.