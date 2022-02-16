New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaybron Harvey

Harvey remains mostly quiet despite having amassed a fairly impressive offer list to date. One of the Hokies' prime recruiters, cornerbacks coach Derek Jones, is his lead recruiter (and considered one of the Hokies' best, though he's been more Charlotte-focused than Research Triangle in the past). Harvey is not a well-traveled recruit at this point, but Virginia Tech's consistently been able to get players from the Triangle region on visits - and had intermittent runs of being one of the top out-of-state schools when it comes to actually landing players from the area.