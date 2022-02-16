New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaybron Harvey
Virginia Tech has offered Durham (N.C.) Southern 2023 linebacker Jaybron Harvey. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Arizona State, Duke, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Washington, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Delaware, North Carolina Central
The latest
Harvey remains mostly quiet despite having amassed a fairly impressive offer list to date. One of the Hokies' prime recruiters, cornerbacks coach Derek Jones, is his lead recruiter (and considered one of the Hokies' best, though he's been more Charlotte-focused than Research Triangle in the past). Harvey is not a well-traveled recruit at this point, but Virginia Tech's consistently been able to get players from the Triangle region on visits - and had intermittent runs of being one of the top out-of-state schools when it comes to actually landing players from the area.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!