Virginia Tech has started to try to crack into the state of Tennessee, and has had some luck doing so, landing Walker Culver out of the Chattanooga area last year. If the coaching staff can continue to work those connections, they should have a solid shot at Hardy. They're certainly the biggest name on his offer list (at least from a historical perspective, particularly on defense) to date, though he's been in contact with several other ACC and SEC schools that have yet to offer. The Hokies would do well to get him on campus before any of those other programs drop an offer on him, and given the relative proximity to Blacksburg, should be able to set one up for this Fall.