New Virginia Tech football offer: Javier Etheridge
Virginia Tech has offered Mount Healthy (Ohio) 2024 athlete Javier Etheridge. Here's a quick look at him.
Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Toledo, Western Michigan, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Along with teammate (and fellow recent offerree) Jaimier Scott, Etheridge plans to be in Blacksburg next Thursday. Picking up the offer in the immediate run-up gives him something to look forward to and builds up the excitement to the visit a bit. When the group from the Cincinnati-area high school arrives, the staff can focus the recruiting pitch a bit. A year ahead of Scott, there's a little more of an urgency to do his exploring before Signing Day, and if the Hokies continue to prioritize him, they should be firmly in the mix.
Film
