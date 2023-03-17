Virginia Tech has offered Mount Healthy (Ohio) 2024 athlete Javier Etheridge. Here's a quick look at him.

Along with teammate (and fellow recent offerree) Jaimier Scott, Etheridge plans to be in Blacksburg next Thursday. Picking up the offer in the immediate run-up gives him something to look forward to and builds up the excitement to the visit a bit. When the group from the Cincinnati-area high school arrives, the staff can focus the recruiting pitch a bit. A year ahead of Scott, there's a little more of an urgency to do his exploring before Signing Day, and if the Hokies continue to prioritize him, they should be firmly in the mix.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---