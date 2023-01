Virginia Tech has offered Shelby (N.C.) Crest 2024 wide receiver Javarius Green. Here's a quick look at him.

Green received some Hokie attention under the previous coaching staff - taking an unofficial visit to Blacksburg in November 2021, even - but didn't pick up his scholarship offer until outside linebackers coach Shawn Quinn swung through Charlotte's western suburbs yesterday. Green hopes to return to campus (he also wants to see Michigan State, North Carolina, West Virginia, and others) for a junior day, and the return visit should go a long way toward cementing the Hokies among his favorites. With a robust recruiting board at the WR position already, it remains to be seen just how much a priority he will be in the long run.

