New Virginia Tech football offer: Jason Abbey

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Freeman 2023 defensive end Jason Abbey. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Vanderbilt, East Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall
The latest
There's some familiarity with Brent Pry, given Abbey visited Penn State last Fall. However, his key recruiters is Richmond-area ace Fontel Mines, so the Hokies' pursuit will be able to take multiple approach angles on the in-state prospect. Abbey is still relatively unheralded, with VT and Vanderbilt the only Power-5 programs to jump into the mix at this point. The Hokies' taking in-state recruiting very seriously gets another feather in its cap, and as long as the staff continues to prioritize Abbey, they should remain n strong position.
Film
