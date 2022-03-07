 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Jason Abbey
New Virginia Tech football offer: Jason Abbey

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Freeman 2023 defensive end Jason Abbey. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Vanderbilt, East Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall

The latest

There's some familiarity with Brent Pry, given Abbey visited Penn State last Fall. However, his key recruiters is Richmond-area ace Fontel Mines, so the Hokies' pursuit will be able to take multiple approach angles on the in-state prospect. Abbey is still relatively unheralded, with VT and Vanderbilt the only Power-5 programs to jump into the mix at this point. The Hokies' taking in-state recruiting very seriously gets another feather in its cap, and as long as the staff continues to prioritize Abbey, they should remain n strong position.

Film

