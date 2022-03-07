New Virginia Tech football offer: Jason Abbey

There's some familiarity with Brent Pry, given Abbey visited Penn State last Fall. However, his key recruiters is Richmond-area ace Fontel Mines, so the Hokies' pursuit will be able to take multiple approach angles on the in-state prospect. Abbey is still relatively unheralded, with VT and Vanderbilt the only Power-5 programs to jump into the mix at this point. The Hokies' taking in-state recruiting very seriously gets another feather in its cap, and as long as the staff continues to prioritize Abbey, they should remain n strong position.