Virginia Tech has offered Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2023 running back Jarvis Green. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

James Madison (former commit), Clemson, Akron, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, UAB, Bryant, East Tennessee State, Elon, Florida A&M, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, South Carolina State, Tennessee-Martin, Wofford

Green committed to James Madison in August, and while he's been largely steadfast in that pledge, he's entertained some overtures from other programs off-and-on. Offers from Clemson and Virginia Tech were always bound to be game-changers in that respect, and he re-entered the market today. He visited for the Notre Dame game last Fall, and has long maintained interest in the Orange and Maroon. If and when he makes it to campus one of the final two weekends before the Early Signing Period will go a long way toward determining if the Power-5 opportunities are going to be too much to turn down.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---