Virginia Tech is in the door relatively early here, with primarily out-of-region schools (none with the defensive history of the Lunch Pail D) in the mix so far. The coaching staff has also tried to prioritize the state of Georgia in recent recruiting classes, and Ivey has the profile of a recruit with whom they've had some success: beating the big boys of the SEC to the punch with an offer. VT will have to get him on campus soon to really build the relationship, but with more than a year until Signing Day, there's plenty of time to make that happen.