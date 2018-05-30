Griffin only recently committed to NC State, but it's two other ACC schools that have a family connection: older brothers Jaylen and Ja'Quon signed with Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech in the 2017 and 2018 class, respectively (VT hadn't offered either of the younger brothers until today). Jamious has had opportunity to check out Blacksburg on visits with his older brothers, so there's a familiarity, and the opportunity to play with Jaylen might be an intriguing one. Look for him to return to campus for a game this Fall (if not earlier), despite his commitment to the Wolfpack. Given VT's need for running backs, it could develop in very interesting ways from there.