New Virginia Tech football offer: William Spencer

Kentucky was the first program to offer, and has remained heavily invested in Spencer's recruitment in the year-plus since, so there's ground to make up on the Cats. He's leaning toward an early decision, so it may be difficult to get seriously involved in the primary way the Hokies are planning to win hearts and minds - by putting a good product on the field this Fall. Angling for a summer visit is the primary goal here, and of course Virginia Tech can push the concept of playing in the same conference as his hometown team.