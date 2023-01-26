Virginia Tech has offered Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 defensive end James Nesta. Here's a quick look at him.

Nesta is light on exposure and a college-ready physique for a specific and understandable reason: he's also a high-level baseball prospect, with a fastball over 90 miles an hour. As major college attention has arrived on the gridiron, though, the 6-5, 205-pounder is taking his football options seriously. Virginia Tech has been busy in the Charlotte area over the past couple days, and Nesta was a beneficiary of that on Tuesday evening. The Hokies' ties to the area (and the potential option of playing two sports in college) should be a nice boost early in his process.

