Virginia Tech has offered Buford (Ga.) 2026 defensive end James Morrow. Here's a quick look at him.

Morrow has been pretty well-traveled - with many of the programs he's visited giving him an offer before he leaves campus - and a stop in Blacksburg Thursday netted him an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon. He attends a powerhouse program in Buford High, and plenty more offers will arrive. That Buford connection should help the Hokies with a hook, given 2023 signee (and early enrollee) Dylan Wittke is an alum. It's very early in the process for a guy who only has sparing time on his team's varsity (as is typical for freshmen at Buford, even top-notch prospects), but Virginia Tech is positions to do well in the long run, even when major recruiting powers come calling.

----

