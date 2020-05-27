HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: James Monds III

Monds is a major fan of the home-state school, Miami, which also happened to be one of his first offers. However, there's at least a little bit of family history when it comes to a willingness to explore the North: his father began his college career at Toledo before transferring back home to Bethune-Cookman. VT will certainly be selling a tradition of top-flight defensive backs - and defensive back development - and being reasonably early in the hunt is a nice start. Getting him on a visit to Blacksburg after the emergency Dead Period will be necessary when it comes to having a serious shot, though Monds doesn't have anything planned - even tentatively - in that regard yet.