Virginia Tech has offered Cartersville (Ga.) 2025 athlete Jamauri Brice. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, UAB, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Brice has been making the rounds this Spring, seeing programs across the spectrum - from national title contenders (Clemson) to FCS options. He was offered on Friday before VT's spring game over the weekend - though he was at Clemson on Saturday, so he didn't make it to the Orange and Maroon game - and wide receivers coach Fontel Mines is his primary point of contact. Interestingly, one of his other Power-5 offers comes from Cincinnati... where his lead recruiter is former VT assistant Brad Glenn. The Hokies will work to get him to town this offseason, and the recruitment can kick into serious gear then.
Film
----
