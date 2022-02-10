New Virginia Tech football offer: Jamal Meriweather

Meriweather hails from the southern portion of the Georgia Coast, so while the Hokies have some connections in the area (particularly from defensive coach Shawn Quinn, who issued the offer), he's not exactly in a pipeline region, either. With spring visits to Florida State and North Carolina under his belt, Meriweather has proven more-than willing to take fairly long visits, and the Hokies' focus will be on convincing him to make one to Blacksburg during spring practices in March or April. If and when that happens, the Hokies can climb from "just another name on the list" to a serious contender.