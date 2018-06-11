Hyatt earned his VT offer by swinging through Blacksburg yesterday and performing at the on-campus prospect camp. That he made the trip - and that he earned the offer while in town - speaks to his level of interest in the Hokies. There's a long way to go in his recruitment, but there's no question VT starts in a strong early position. We shall see how strong if and when the bigtime in-state schools follow suit with offers of their own.