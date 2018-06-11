Ticker
New Virginia Tech football offer: Jalin Hyatt

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Duke

Hyatt earned his VT offer by swinging through Blacksburg yesterday and performing at the on-campus prospect camp. That he made the trip - and that he earned the offer while in town - speaks to his level of interest in the Hokies. There's a long way to go in his recruitment, but there's no question VT starts in a strong early position. We shall see how strong if and when the bigtime in-state schools follow suit with offers of their own.

