New Virginia Tech football offer: Jakhari Williams

With their 2023 quarterback situation mostly squared away, the Hokies are focused on casting a wide net for the Class of 2024. That now includes multiple quarterbacks in the Peach State, and Williams is a player who there should be a good shot with. Although he's visited multiple SEC programs, none have chosen to issue him a scholarship offer at this stage, while Boston College and Pitt are other ACC programs on the table. A camp visit to Blacksburg this Summer should allow him to continue building bonds with VT quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn.