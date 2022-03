New Virginia Tech football offer: Jakeyse Graves

Graves has picked up a few notable offers over the course of the month of March, including Power-5 options from Duke and Maryland. The Hokies are working hard to re-establish themselves in the 757, with Director of High School Relations Glenwood Ferebee spearheading the effort, and the on-field coaches (including a host of defensive coaches, which indicates where the Hokies see Graves ending up at this stage) following through. He projects as one of the region's top 2025 prospects, and VT will be working hard to remain in the thick of his recruitment.