Virginia Tech has offered Riverside (Ohio) Stebbins 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock. Here's a quick look at him.

Join HokieHaven.com FREE through the remainder of football season using #PRY22ERA promotion. Click here to take advantage .

Wheelock camped in Blacksburg over the Summer, and his relationship with offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is a strong one. While he's been a well-traveled prospect around the Midwest - including to in-state power Ohio State - VT joins just a pair of MAC programs on his offer list to date. That, combined with his in-person experience in Blacksburg already, should set the Orange and Maroon up for long-term success. His ability to return to campus for a game in November will be dependent on his high school playoffs schedule, but there's no question VT is in good shape at this point.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow us on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---