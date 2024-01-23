Virginia Tech has offered Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth 2026 wide receiver Jaire Richburg. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina State, Penn State, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Appalachian State

The latest

Richburg is a two-sport athlete who has only recently come to see himself as a higher-upside recruit on the gridiron rather than the basketball court. That means he's got some lost time to make up for in football recruiting. He's taken a handful of visits - UNC, Wake Forest, primarily those close to home - but will need to make the trip to Blacksburg to see what Virginia Tech has on offer before knowing if it's a good fit for him. VT should be an outstanding program when it comes to recruiting wide receivers as long as Fontel Mines is around, so if the Hokies prioritize Richburg, they should have a great shot.

Film

Game breakdown

Richburg's height and two-step quickness are immediately apparent on film - and they form a really good starting point for a receiver skillset. Despite the length of his legs, he shows good ability to move laterally at the line of scrimmage to create separation, and when he has the opportunity to eat up a cushion in coverage, he can sprint right past defensive backs at the high school level. He can catch the ball away from his frame, including extending his arms in traffic, though he often brings it into his chest to fully secure it. Despite his skinny build at this point, Richburg also is willing and able to bounce off tacklers in the open field and churn into the endzone. As he gets more experience running the entire route tree, the ceiling is high.