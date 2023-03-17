Virginia Tech has offered Mount Healthy (Ohio) 2025 athlete Jaimier Scott. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Central Michigan, Massachusetts, Miami (OH)
The latest
Scott plans to visit Virginia Tech next week, and picking up the offer in the immediate prelude to seeing Blacksburg gives him even more to look forward to, and sharpens the focus on VT as a real option that he needs to thoroughly experience. Along with a few teammates (classmate Javier Etheridge picked up an offer last night, as well), the opportunity to continue building inroads in Southwest Ohio beckons soon. Picking up a new assistant (Ron Crook) with strong connections to the area to replace one (Joe Rudolph) who has more generalize Midwest ties may even help there.
Film
----
