Patterson has some spring visits lined up (Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and BC - in chronological order), and with the Hokies' spring game coming April 16, he should be able to make Blacksburg fit into that schedule, as well. Virginia Tech has some history with Mill Creek High, and as always, getting - and staying - involved in the northern suburbs of Atlanta is a priority. It's within the six-hour footprint and absolutely loaded with talent. If and when Patterson makes it to campus this Spring, VT can take the recruitment to another level.