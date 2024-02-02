Virginia Tech has offered Summerville (S.C.) 2027 safety Jaiden Kelly-Murray. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Kentucky, UAB

The latest

Kelly has largely toured the Southeast to date, with multiple visits to Auburn as well as stops at Louisville and home-state South Carolina (none of which have offered yet). Virginia Tech has recruited the Palmetto State pretty well in recent years, though much of the success has been upstate (and in the Charlotte suburbs), rather than closer to the coast where Kelly-Murray lives. If he can't make a spring practice, a camp opportunity would be great - in fact, might even be a stronger chance to see how he vibes with the coaches - and there's plenty of time to build bonds before Signing Day 2027 rolls around.

Game breakdown

Though he also plays wide receiver in high school, Kelly-Murray's preternatural instincts in the defensive backfield give him the appearance of a top-flight safety down the road. He reads offenses well, and fires quickly on his keys to make plays in the run game or step int to break up (even intercept) passes. He's also fast enough to cover a lot of ground, and while he's not a pure blazer, he's also just a freshman in high school, and simple physical maturation should see him get faster. He's a little bit prone to taking false steps in coverage, but that should work itself out with more on-field experience. For a smaller kid (at this stage of his development - he was going against kids three years older than him in the Fall), he's a willing hitter but not a physical intimidator.