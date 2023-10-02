Virginia Tech has offered Christiansburg (Va.) 2926 offensive lineman Jaiden Edwards. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Although he picked up his Hokie offer Saturday, Edwards actually visited Duke, rather than the hometown school. However, he'll have ample opportunity to make the short trek later in the year. He's teammates and good friends with 2025 target Carter Stallard, who was also at Duke Saturday (but who visited Virginia Tech for the first two home games this Fall). As his recruitment progresses - and the Hokies continue to focus on areas close to home in their recruiting efforts - there should be every opportunity to stay at the top of his list for the long haul.

Film

Game breakdown

Edwards is a natural bully who arrives at his blocking assignment (or on defense, bursts through the OL to arrive at the ball carrier) with the intention of not just winning his rep, but doing so decisively. He's very aggressive, and has decent natural strength to bury opponents. Some of his power is generated by getting going fast in a straight line, though, and as the level of difficult ratchets up at the next level, he'll want to focus on smaller steps with more control in order to maintain and adjust his angles against players with more agility. He shows a good understanding for leverage, and once he cleans up his footwork and builds his body, he has plenty of potential.