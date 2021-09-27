New Virginia Tech football offer: Jahsear Whittington
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Imhotep 2024 defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Temple
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news