New Virginia Tech football offer: Jahquez Robinson
Virginia Tech has offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood 2020 cornerback Jahquez Robinson. Here's a quick look at hm.
Other notable offers
Duke, LSU, NC State, Penn State, others
The latest
Robinson made a very early commitment to NC during his sophomore season, but has since backed off that and will consider other programs, as well. Formerly attending powerhouse Trinity Christian School, he's now at a local public school (Sandalwood), which could mean that fewer of the big boys begin to enter the mix as time goes on - there's less exposure. VT has done a pretty good job recruiting the Jacksonville area in recent years, and has built a nice little pipeline of sorts, so they should be able to at least get a chance to impress Robinson before a final commitment is made.