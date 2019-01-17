Robinson made a very early commitment to NC during his sophomore season, but has since backed off that and will consider other programs, as well. Formerly attending powerhouse Trinity Christian School, he's now at a local public school (Sandalwood), which could mean that fewer of the big boys begin to enter the mix as time goes on - there's less exposure. VT has done a pretty good job recruiting the Jacksonville area in recent years, and has built a nice little pipeline of sorts, so they should be able to at least get a chance to impress Robinson before a final commitment is made.