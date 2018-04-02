Ticker
football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Jahquez Evans

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Atlanta (Ga.) Mays 2019 athlete/wide receiver Jahquez Evans. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Ball State, East Carolina, Kentucky

The latest

Virginia Tech is making the Atlanta area a priority, and becoming one of the first Power-5 offers for a high-potential prospect from a talent-rich school is definitely one way to work toward that aim. Evans is a high school quarterback who projects best to slot receiver or defensive back at the next level, and getting him on campus early should provide the chance for VT to build a lead and fortify their developing Peach State Pipeline.

