Virginia Tech has offered Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2025 cornerback Jahmir Joseph. Here's a quick look at him.

As with several fellow SJR teammates Friday afternoon, Joseph picked up an offer from the Hokies after RBs coach Stu Holt swung through the school. Incoming wrestling/football commit Jimmy Mullen is a teammate as well, and that connection should help the Hokies get a foot in the door for his 2025 teammates. A group visit this offseason is likely, and should allow Virginia Tech to make a serious salvo in their recruitments (and of course, the connections between them should help VT with each). Joseph is the highest-profile of the bunch for now, but the Orange and Maroon like 'em all.

----

