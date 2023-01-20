Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore City College High 2024 wide receiver Jahmari Powell-Wonson. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech became the first Power-5 program (and was beaten by Charlotte within just a couple days of being the first in FBS) to offer Powell-Wonson. The explosive wide receiver has taken a few visits to major programs, including nearby Maryland as well as North Carolina. The Hokies have shown more faith in him than those programs so far, but there's still relationship-building to be done given that the Orange and Maroon haven't recruited Charm City effectively in several years. Getting him out for a spring practice is a likely first step in truly building a relationship with a kid who won't remain a sleeper for long.

