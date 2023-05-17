Virginia Tech has offered Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith 2025 defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW5vdGhlciBEMSBvZmZlciBmcm9t IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTWluZXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX01pbmVzPC9hPiBhbmQgVlRlY2gg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFByaW9sZWF1VlQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUHJpb2xlYXVWVDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaGRqQ2hlZXRhaD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hkakNoZWV0YWg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3NjYXJTbWl0aEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPc2NhclNtaXRoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpSGFyb2xkXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A RWxpSGFyb2xkXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9j b2FjaGNzY290dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hjc2NvdHQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR0hhbWlsdG9uX09u Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR0hhbWlsdG9uX09uMzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XaWxsVmFwcmVwcz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV2lsbFZhcHJlcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyaWFuRG9objI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A QnJpYW5Eb2huMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvVGhpc0lzSG9tZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1RoaXNJc0hvbWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9zanMxVU8zZk93Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2pzMVVPM2ZPdzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWhtYXJpIERlTG9hdGNoIChANzU3TWFyaV8pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vNzU3TWFyaV8vc3RhdHVzLzE2NTg1 Njc2NzE2MjM5NjI2NTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE2LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Other offers

Duke, Michigan, Charlotte, Liberty, Old Dominion, Florida A&M

The latest

DeLoatch picked up his first offer (from Liberty) well over a year ago, and Virginia Tech is just the third Power-5 option on the table - and beaten to the punch by about a week by one of the major national recruiting powers, Michigan. However, the staff's insistence on returning to major power in the 757 - and the relationships that have been cultivated to help accomplish that - should be a bit of a boost here. DeLoatch is a little lightly-traveled because he participates in outdoor and indoor track, and while he has a couple camp weekends booked already (Wake Forest and Old Dominion are set to host him June 4 and June 10), the Hokies should get him on campus this Summer to kick the recruitment off in earnest.

Game breakdown

DeLoatch shows some odd techniques: he generally stands flat-footed at the snap, and waits for the receiver to come to him rather than stepping up to jam or getting into a backpedal. That means he has to start all his momentum basically at the moment the receiver catches up to him... but fortunately his fluid hips and incredible first-step burst allow him to make that a viable alternative at the high school level. He does a very good job leaning in and shadowing crossing routes, allowing him to maintain contact to both disrupt timing and be ready to reach in for the PBU. Although (or perhaps because) he's a track athlete, his downfield gait can look a little awkward and he's still outrunning receivers to the ball. If he focuses on refining his techniques - possibly giving up track, though as a sub-11 second 100m guy he may not want to - his physical attributes should see him blossom into a major star.

