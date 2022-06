New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaheim Merriweather

Merriweather's primary communication with the Hokies thus far has been with recruiting staffers rather than on-field coaches, so the big picture of where VT sees him fitting into the big picture remains to be seen. The offer is expected to help convince him to camp in Blacksburg this Summer, though he has yet to set something up. Getting to know the on-field members of the coaching staff and building those relationships will be key for him as he moves through the recruiting process, since he already has options in the Big Ten and his home turf, SEC Country.