Virginia Tech has offered Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne's-Belfield 2027 wide receiver Jaerron Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.

Johnson camped in Blacksburg last Thursday and earned an offer from Fontel Mines in the aftermath. The connections there - not only is Mines an ace recruiter in the central portion of the Commonwealth, he went to college in Charlottesville, where Johnson's high school is - should be beneficial even beyond the Hokies' being the first to offer. Also a baseball prospect, there's a long, long way to go in the recruitment of a kid who hasn't even started high school, but the Hokies begin in strong shape.

Playing for the St. Anne's-Belfield middle school team last year, Johnson was clearly on a different level athletically than a bunch of kids who may well not even play high school football, much less continue to become college prospects. His ability to run by opponents to make plays on either side of the ball is obvious. He also does a good job tracking the ball both at safety and wide receiver, but it's tough to make too many sweeping conclusions until he hits the high school field.

