New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaeden Gould

Virginia Tech has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2022 cornerback Jaeden Gould. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Rutgers

The latest

It's early in the process for Gould - still in his freshman season of high school football - but the Hokies are continuing their push into New Jersey that has been a theme of the Justin Fuente era to date (albeit not as much as their increased presence in the Carolinas and Georgia). They've been beaten to the punch only by home-state Rutgers, which quite frankly isn't the stiffest competition, even for a kid who lives an hour from campus. VT would do well to get him to town on a visit to build bonds, but there will be plenty of twists and turns in the next three-plus years.

Film

