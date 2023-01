Virginia Tech has offered Winston Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor 2025 safety JaDon Blair. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first

The Hokies' swing through central N.C. saw an offer from safeties coach Pierson Prioleau for Blair, a big (6-4) safety whose growth could ultimately see him end up at a number of different positions in the long run. Not only is VT the first program to offer, but Blair hasn't even really fielded much serious interest from programs before the Hokies jumped on board. That's an extremely strong launch point that should see the Orange and Maroon remain in the mix for as long as they desire.

