{{ timeAgo('2023-01-25 21:10:00 -0600') }}
football
New Virginia Tech football offer: Jaden Smith
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte 2024 linebacker Jaden Smith. Here's a quick look at him.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9
Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQcnlWVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj
JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQcnlWVDwvYT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v
dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hkakNoZWV0YWg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm
dyI+QENvYWNoZGpDaGVldGFoPC9hPiwgSeKAmW0gZ3JhdGVmdWwgdG8gYW5u
b3VuY2UgdGhhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2ll
c0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwvYT4gaGF2ZSBv
ZmZlcmVkIG1lIGEgc2Nob2xhcnNoaXAhISA8YnI+PGJyPkZpcnN0IEFDQyBv
ZmZlciEgQmlnIHRoYW5rcyB0byBnb2QsIG15IGZhbWlseS9mcmllbmRzLCB0
ZWFtbWF0ZXMsIHRlYWNoZXJzIGFuZCBjb2FjaGVzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw
czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoU2FtR3JlaW5lcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj
JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hTYW1HcmVpbmVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov
L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BlcG1hbjcwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A
cGVwbWFuNzA0PC9hPiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S
aXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJp
ZWRtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83YWRrV1VMZE5KIj5w
aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN2Fka1dVTGROSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWRl
biBTbWl0aCAoQGphZGVuc21pdGgyMDApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp
dHRlci5jb20vamFkZW5zbWl0aDIwMC9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNzk4NzU4MDM1NTgw
OTI4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI0LCAyMDIzPC9h
PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh
dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi
Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Other offers
Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, North Carolina Central
The latest
Smith has fielded interest from a number of regional teams, but Virginia Tech is the first Power-5 program to hop on board with an offer. North Carolina has shown plenty of attention, but getting beaten to the punch by VT (if the Heels ever do offer) is something that will likely stick in his mind in the long run, even though he's had a long-standing affinity for UNC. Getting him to campus this offseason will be a priority for the staff in not only continuing his recruitment from a pursuit perspective, but also figuring out where he fits on the LB pecking order.
Film
