Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte 2024 linebacker Jaden Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Smith has fielded interest from a number of regional teams, but Virginia Tech is the first Power-5 program to hop on board with an offer. North Carolina has shown plenty of attention, but getting beaten to the punch by VT (if the Heels ever do offer) is something that will likely stick in his mind in the long run, even though he's had a long-standing affinity for UNC. Getting him to campus this offseason will be a priority for the staff in not only continuing his recruitment from a pursuit perspective, but also figuring out where he fits on the LB pecking order.

